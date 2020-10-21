Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breast Cancer Awareness Month

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    10.21.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Robin Strickland 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    In part 1 of our video series highlighting #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth, Capt Madalyn Owermohle from the 52 MDG Women's Health Clinic sat down with us to discuss the importance of Breast Cancer Awareness.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, by SSgt Robin Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

