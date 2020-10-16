101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts qualification tables and CALFEX in October of 2020 at GTA, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Thomas Stubblefield)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 04:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770702
|VIRIN:
|201016-A-AK662-576
|PIN:
|13
|Filename:
|DOD_108035455
|Length:
|00:08:14
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Qualifications and CALFEX, by SGT Thomas Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT