    Iwo Jima Ceremony B-Roll

    JAPAN

    10.24.2020

    Video by Cpl. Maxwell Gargas 

    Media Center - Japan

    Commemoration ceremony for the 75th anniversary of the battle of Iwo Jima.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 02:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770698
    VIRIN: 201024-M-CQ097-771
    Filename: DOD_108035409
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwo Jima Ceremony B-Roll, by Cpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Iwo Jima
    Battle of Iwo Jima
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    75th Anniversary of Iwo Jima

