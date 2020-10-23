Infantrymen with 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct an attack on opposing forces during an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 23, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Rachel Christensen, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2020 14:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770686
|VIRIN:
|201023-A-LU759-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108035065
|Length:
|00:05:43
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JRTC 21-01 1-21 Offense B-Roll, by PFC Rachel Christensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT