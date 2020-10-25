Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mehmet Birbiri: 39th ABW Host Nation Advisor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    10.25.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Mehmet Birbiri speaks about his role as the the 39th Air Base Wing host nation advisor. Birbiri has worked at Incirlik Air Base for 45 years - 35 of which as the host nation advisor.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 02:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770683
    VIRIN: 201025-F-SZ127-657
    Filename: DOD_108034999
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mehmet Birbiri: 39th ABW Host Nation Advisor, by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT