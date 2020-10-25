Mehmet Birbiri speaks about his role as the the 39th Air Base Wing host nation advisor. Birbiri has worked at Incirlik Air Base for 45 years - 35 of which as the host nation advisor.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 02:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770683
|VIRIN:
|201025-F-SZ127-657
|Filename:
|DOD_108034999
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mehmet Birbiri: 39th ABW Host Nation Advisor, by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT