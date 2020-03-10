FRP, ARP, 31st MEU conduct live fire exercise aboard USS America

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 3, 2020) Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon and Amphibious Reconnaissance Platoon, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct a live fire deck shoot aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). The training was conducted in preparation for upcoming follow-on exercises. America, flagship of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck)