FRP, ARP, 31st MEU conduct live fire exercise aboard USS America

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 3, 2020) Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon and Amphibious Reconnaissance Platoon, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct a live fire deck shoot aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). The training was conducted in preparation for upcoming follow-on exercises. America, flagship of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck)
|10.03.2020
|10.25.2020 19:36
|B-Roll
|770680
|201003-M-WH885-1297
|DOD_108034947
|00:01:25
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|2
|2
|2
|0
