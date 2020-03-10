Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRP, ARP, 31st MEU conduct live fire exercise aboard USS America

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.03.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 3, 2020) Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon and Amphibious Reconnaissance Platoon, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct a live fire deck shoot aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). The training was conducted in preparation for upcoming follow-on exercises. America, flagship of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2020
    Date Posted: 10.25.2020 19:36
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRP, ARP, 31st MEU conduct live fire exercise aboard USS America, by LCpl Brienna Tuck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

