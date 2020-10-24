Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    58th SIG validation operation in Kuwait

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    10.24.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Davis 

    101st Airborne Division (AA) Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs

    CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – Soldiers from the 58th Signal Company, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and the 304th Sustainment Brigade, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, collaborate during a validation exercises October 24, 2020, on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, to ensure theater specific configurations are installed and programed on the brigade's communications equipment.

    This exercise ensures the 101st Div. Sust. Bde. 'Lifeliners' are able to talk across the battlefield and validates the #Lifeliners are trained and ready to fight and win when called upon, regardless of the environment.

    The 101st Div. Sust. Bde. provides operational-level sustainment to the Army, Joint, Interagency, and Multinational Forces within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in order to enable unified land operations in support of Combatant Command. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Jiji Espinosa, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs).

