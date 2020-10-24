58th SIG validation operation in Kuwait

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – Soldiers from the 58th Signal Company, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and the 304th Sustainment Brigade, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, collaborate during a validation exercises October 24, 2020, on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, to ensure theater specific configurations are installed and programed on the brigade's communications equipment.



This exercise ensures the 101st Div. Sust. Bde. 'Lifeliners' are able to talk across the battlefield and validates the #Lifeliners are trained and ready to fight and win when called upon, regardless of the environment.



The 101st Div. Sust. Bde. provides operational-level sustainment to the Army, Joint, Interagency, and Multinational Forces within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in order to enable unified land operations in support of Combatant Command. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Jiji Espinosa, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs).