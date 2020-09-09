CLB-31 exercise HADR training on Kin Blue

KIN BLUE, Okinawa, Japan (Sept. 9, 2020) Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct a simulated Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief mission. CLB-31’s fast-acting relief team provides immediate aid following a disaster. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)
|09.09.2020
|10.25.2020 19:33
|B-Roll
|770676
|200909-M-IP473-1001
|DOD_108034884
|00:02:49
|KIN BLUE, OKINAWA, JP
|3
|1
|1
|0
