CLB-31 exercise HADR training on Kin Blue

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770676" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

KIN BLUE, Okinawa, Japan (Sept. 9, 2020) Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct a simulated Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief mission. CLB-31’s fast-acting relief team provides immediate aid following a disaster. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)