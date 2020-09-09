Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB-31 exercise HADR training on Kin Blue

    KIN BLUE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.09.2020

    Video by Sgt. Audrey Rampton 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    KIN BLUE, Okinawa, Japan (Sept. 9, 2020) Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct a simulated Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief mission. CLB-31’s fast-acting relief team provides immediate aid following a disaster. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.25.2020 19:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770676
    VIRIN: 200909-M-IP473-1001
    Filename: DOD_108034884
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: KIN BLUE, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-31 exercise HADR training on Kin Blue, by Sgt Audrey Rampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

