    Bravo Company Graduation

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Congratulations to the new Marines of Bravo Company!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.25.2020 00:21
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Graduation, by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCRD
    Recruits
    Recruiting
    Recruit Depot

