Congratulations to the new Marines of Bravo Company!
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2020 00:21
|Category:
|Video ID:
|770674
|VIRIN:
|201023-M-HZ903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108034882
|Length:
|00:58:27
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bravo Company Graduation, by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT