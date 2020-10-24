The crew aboard a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter medevac a 51-year-old man from a fishing boat approximately half a miles south of Farallon Islands Oct. 24, 2020. The crew transported the patient to awaiting EMS at San Francisco International Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard video/ released)
|10.24.2020
|10.24.2020 20:56
|B-Roll
|770670
|201024-G-LB555-104
|DOD_108034856
|00:01:48
|CA, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs 51-year-old man from fishing boat near Farallon Islands, by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS
