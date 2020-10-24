Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs 51-year-old man from fishing boat near Farallon Islands

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The crew aboard a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter medevac a 51-year-old man from a fishing boat approximately half a miles south of Farallon Islands Oct. 24, 2020. The crew transported the patient to awaiting EMS at San Francisco International Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard video/ released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs 51-year-old man from fishing boat near Farallon Islands, by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    san francisco
    rescue
    vessel
    coast guard
    California
    helicopter

