    JRTC 21-01 1-21 Attack on Geronimo

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Spc. Joshua Oller 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Infantrymen with 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, launch an attack on opposing forces during an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 23, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Oller, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.24.2020 20:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770669
    VIRIN: 201023-A-AY372-0001
    Filename: DOD_108034854
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC 21-01 1-21 Attack on Geronimo, by SPC Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Readiness
    Tropic Lightning
    Lethality
    Light Fighters
    Strike Hard
    Americas Pacific Division

