Infantrymen with 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division utilizes combat tactics and fires their M4 carbine at opposing forces during an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 23, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Demi Jones, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2020 19:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770666
|VIRIN:
|201023-A-DJ137-0005
|Filename:
|DOD_108034796
|Length:
|00:05:26
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JRTC 21-01 1-21 IN Attack on Geronimo, by SPC Demi Jones, identified by DVIDS
