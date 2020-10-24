Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONTANA’S 1-189TH GENERAL SUPPORT AVIATION BATTALION COMING HOME

    HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2020

    Video by Spc. Emily Simonson and Master Sgt. Michael Touchette

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    B-Roll package of the return of the 1-189th GSAB to Helena, Montana, Oct. 24.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.24.2020 18:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770665
    VIRIN: 201024-Z-UZ129-571
    Filename: DOD_108034795
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: HELENA, MT, US 
    This work, MONTANA’S 1-189TH GENERAL SUPPORT AVIATION BATTALION COMING HOME, by SPC Emily Simonson and MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    return
    Montana National Guard
    deployment
    1-189th GSAB

