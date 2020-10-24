B-Roll package of the return of the 1-189th GSAB to Helena, Montana, Oct. 24.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2020 18:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770665
|VIRIN:
|201024-Z-UZ129-571
|Filename:
|DOD_108034795
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|HELENA, MT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MONTANA’S 1-189TH GENERAL SUPPORT AVIATION BATTALION COMING HOME, by SPC Emily Simonson and MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MONTANA’S 1-189TH GENERAL SUPPORT AVIATION BATTALION COMING HOME
LEAVE A COMMENT