    Coast Guard Cutter Hawser Cold Water Training

    NY, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2020

    Video by Daniel Henry 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Hawser conducts cold water immersions training while also testing their gear.

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.24.2020 13:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Hawser Cold Water Training, by Daniel Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    survival
    cold water

