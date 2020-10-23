Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st DSB conducts sustainment operations in Kuwait

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    10.23.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Davis 

    101st Airborne Division (AA) Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs

    CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – Soldiers from the 227th Composite Supply Company, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), validate, secure and package supplies on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, October 23, 2020.

    The 101st Div. Sust. Bde. provides operational-level sustainment to the Army, Joint, Interagency, and Multinational Forces within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in order to enable unified land operations in support of Combatant Command. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jiji Espinosa, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs).

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.24.2020 06:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770656
    VIRIN: 201023-A-WV398-346
    Filename: DOD_108034410
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st DSB conducts sustainment operations in Kuwait, by SFC Carlos Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sustainment operations
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    unified land operations
    227th Composite Supply Company
    101st Division Sustainment Brigade

