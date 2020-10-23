CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – Soldiers from the 227th Composite Supply Company, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), validate, secure and package supplies on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, October 23, 2020.
The 101st Div. Sust. Bde. provides operational-level sustainment to the Army, Joint, Interagency, and Multinational Forces within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in order to enable unified land operations in support of Combatant Command. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jiji Espinosa, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs).
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2020 06:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770656
|VIRIN:
|201023-A-WV398-346
|Filename:
|DOD_108034410
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 101st DSB conducts sustainment operations in Kuwait, by SFC Carlos Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT