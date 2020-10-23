101st DSB conducts sustainment operations in Kuwait

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – Soldiers from the 227th Composite Supply Company, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), validate, secure and package supplies on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, October 23, 2020.



The 101st Div. Sust. Bde. provides operational-level sustainment to the Army, Joint, Interagency, and Multinational Forces within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in order to enable unified land operations in support of Combatant Command. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jiji Espinosa, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs).