U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, currently attached to 3d Marine Division, as part of the Unit Deployment Program, rapidly secured an airfield, and established defensive positions to enable follow-on operations in support of future infiltration missions during exercise Fuji Viper 21.1 at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct 15. 2020. Marines rapidly secured an airfield, and established defensive positions to enable follow-on operations in support of future infiltration missions. This exercise showcased survivability and lethality of Marine Corps forces while operating in a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2020 04:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770655
|VIRIN:
|201024-M-HM068-002
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_108034394
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines seize airfield during Fuji Viper 21.1 B-Roll, by LCpl Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT