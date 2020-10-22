U.S. Marines seize airfield during Fuji Viper 21.1 B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, currently attached to 3d Marine Division, as part of the Unit Deployment Program, rapidly secured an airfield, and established defensive positions to enable follow-on operations in support of future infiltration missions during exercise Fuji Viper 21.1 at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct 15. 2020. Marines rapidly secured an airfield, and established defensive positions to enable follow-on operations in support of future infiltration missions. This exercise showcased survivability and lethality of Marine Corps forces while operating in a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)