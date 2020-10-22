Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines seize airfield during Fuji Viper 21.1 B-Roll

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    10.22.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hancock 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, currently attached to 3d Marine Division, as part of the Unit Deployment Program, rapidly secured an airfield, and established defensive positions to enable follow-on operations in support of future infiltration missions during exercise Fuji Viper 21.1 at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct 15. 2020. Marines rapidly secured an airfield, and established defensive positions to enable follow-on operations in support of future infiltration missions. This exercise showcased survivability and lethality of Marine Corps forces while operating in a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)

    Charlie Company
    Camp Fuji
    Infantry
    U.S. Marines
    1st Battalion
    2d Marines
    3d MARDIV
    3d Marine Division
    Unit Deployment Program
    airfield seizure
    CATC Fuji
    Fuji Viper 21.1

