    C-17 Globemaster III Airdrops Payload To USS Henry M. Jackson

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.22.2020

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    201022-N-KB401-2001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 23, 2020) -- A C-17 Globemaster III attached to the Air Force 535th Airlift Squadron delivers a payload to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) in the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands. Underway replenishment sustains the fleet anywhere/anytime. This event was designed to test and evaluate the tactics, techniques, and procedures of U.S. Strategic Command's expeditionary logistics and enhance the overall readiness of our strategic forces. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro, Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson-Bondurant, and Airman 1st Class Jermaine Ayers/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 22:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770649
    VIRIN: 201022-N-KB401-2001
    Filename: DOD_108034365
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730)

