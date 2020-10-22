C-17 Globemaster III Airdrops Payload To USS Henry M. Jackson

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201022-N-KB401-2001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 23, 2020) -- A C-17 Globemaster III attached to the Air Force 535th Airlift Squadron delivers a payload to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) in the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands. Underway replenishment sustains the fleet anywhere/anytime. This event was designed to test and evaluate the tactics, techniques, and procedures of U.S. Strategic Command's expeditionary logistics and enhance the overall readiness of our strategic forces. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro, Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson-Bondurant, and Airman 1st Class Jermaine Ayers/Released)