201022-N-KB401-2001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 23, 2020) -- A C-17 Globemaster III attached to the Air Force 535th Airlift Squadron delivers a payload to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) in the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands. Underway replenishment sustains the fleet anywhere/anytime. This event was designed to test and evaluate the tactics, techniques, and procedures of U.S. Strategic Command's expeditionary logistics and enhance the overall readiness of our strategic forces. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro, Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson-Bondurant, and Airman 1st Class Jermaine Ayers/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 22:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770649
|VIRIN:
|201022-N-KB401-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108034365
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C-17 Globemaster III Airdrops Payload To USS Henry M. Jackson, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT