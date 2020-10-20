1st Battalion, 2nd Marine regiment Close Air Support B-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine regiment, currently attached to 3d Marine Division under the Unit Deployment Program, participate in a close-air support mission at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 20, 2020. Marines on the Fire Support Team sharpened their skills during this exercise, increasing the lethality and proficiency of the only permanently forward-deployed Marine Expeditionary Force in the Marine Corps. Realistic training, such as this, is necessary to achieve readiness that serves as a credible deterrent against aggression and strengthens collective security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps vide by Lance Cpl. Hassanen Attabi).