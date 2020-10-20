Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion, 2nd Marine regiment Close Air Support B-roll

    JAPAN

    10.20.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hassanen Attabi 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine regiment, currently attached to 3d Marine Division under the Unit Deployment Program, participate in a close-air support mission at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 20, 2020. Marines on the Fire Support Team sharpened their skills during this exercise, increasing the lethality and proficiency of the only permanently forward-deployed Marine Expeditionary Force in the Marine Corps. Realistic training, such as this, is necessary to achieve readiness that serves as a credible deterrent against aggression and strengthens collective security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps vide by Lance Cpl. Hassanen Attabi).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.24.2020 06:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770648
    VIRIN: 201020-M-AR498-068
    Filename: DOD_108034293
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine regiment Close Air Support B-roll, by LCpl Hassanen Attabi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #marines 3japan #marinecorps #fuji #lethal #Japan #fightnow #closeairsupport

