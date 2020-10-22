CLB-2 Long Range Convoy

U.S. Marines perform a long range convoy during Mountain Training Exercise 1-21 at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, California, Oct. 22, 2020. Combat Logistics Battalion 2 is training to provide security while delivering supplies to units on the front lines in mountainous terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Seaira Moore)
