    CLB-2 Long Range Convoy

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Seaira Moore 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines perform a long range convoy during Mountain Training Exercise 1-21 at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, California, Oct. 22, 2020. Combat Logistics Battalion 2 is training to provide security while delivering supplies to units on the front lines in mountainous terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Seaira Moore)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.24.2020 18:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770647
    VIRIN: 201022-M-EC090-1001
    Filename: DOD_108034264
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-2 Long Range Convoy, by LCpl Seaira Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Re-Supply
    Convoy
    USNORTHCOM
    Mountain Warfare Training Center
    MTX

