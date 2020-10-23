Time lapse of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Operation Blue Roof contractors installing the 10,000th blue roof at home of Colby and Amanda Lehr, Lake Charles, Louisiana, Oct. 23, 2020. Video speed shown at 10,000x normal speed. (Video by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll, USACE Omaha District Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 19:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770634
|VIRIN:
|201023-A-HJ174-516
|Filename:
|DOD_108034174
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|LAKE CHARLES, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Corps of Engineers installs 10,000th Blue Roof, Lake Charles, by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT