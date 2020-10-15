Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Paratrooper Profile Spc. Nathaniel Smith

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Maj. Jason Welch 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Nathaniel Smith is a radio telephone operator with the Scout Platoon, 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, and shares his experiences as an Alaskan Paratrooper, Oct. 16, 2020, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific Theater, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Category: Interviews
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Paratrooper Profile Spc. Nathaniel Smith, by MAJ Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    Alaska
    climbing
    rappel
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Spartan Brigade
    U.S. Army
    paratrooper
    airborne
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    U.S. Army Alaska
    USARAK
    JBER
    mountaineering
    4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) 25th Infantry Division
    4-25 IBCT (ABN)

