Spartan Paratrooper Profile Spc. Nathaniel Smith

Spc. Nathaniel Smith is a radio telephone operator with the Scout Platoon, 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, and shares his experiences as an Alaskan Paratrooper, Oct. 16, 2020, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific Theater, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 18:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|770633
|VIRIN:
|201015-A-XI247-249
|Filename:
|DOD_108034173
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
