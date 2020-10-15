Spartan Paratrooper Profile Spc. Nathaniel Smith

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770633" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spc. Nathaniel Smith is a radio telephone operator with the Scout Platoon, 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, and shares his experiences as an Alaskan Paratrooper, Oct. 16, 2020, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific Theater, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.