Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bell Fort Worth Alliance Airshow B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Laurel Richards 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    B-roll of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performing at the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Airshow in Fort Worth, TX, on October 17th 18th.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 17:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770630
    VIRIN: 201017-F-YM230-001
    Filename: DOD_108034022
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bell Fort Worth Alliance Airshow B-Roll, by SSgt Laurel Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Fort Worth
    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
    USAF Thunderbirds
    Alliance Air Show
    Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT