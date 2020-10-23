Arizona National Guard service members helped fill grocery carts and bags for senior citizens at a walk-through food pantry Oct. 23, 2020 in Sun City, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770628
|VIRIN:
|201023-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108033946
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|SUN CITY, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona Guard serves at walk-through food pantry, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT