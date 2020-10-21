Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Floating barge with air curtain burner incinerates Lake Cumberland debris

    SOMERSET, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    A new barge with air curtain burner began incinerating debris on Lake Cumberland this week on the shoreline of Waitsboro Recreation Area in Somerset, Kentucky. The added capability increases the efficiency of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District team charged with debris removal operations onboard the PRIDE of the Cumberland. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 16:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770624
    VIRIN: 201021-A-EO110-1030
    Filename: DOD_108033861
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: SOMERSET, KY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    USACE
    Kentucky
    Corps of Engineers
    Debris
    PRIDE
    Barge
    Environment
    Somerset
    Nashville District
    Cumberland River
    Wolf Creek Dam
    Lake Cumberland
    Water Quality
    Public Safety
    PRIDE of the Cumberland
    Air Curtain Burner
    Personal Responsibility in a Desirable Environment

