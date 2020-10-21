Floating barge with air curtain burner incinerates Lake Cumberland debris

A new barge with air curtain burner began incinerating debris on Lake Cumberland this week on the shoreline of Waitsboro Recreation Area in Somerset, Kentucky. The added capability increases the efficiency of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District team charged with debris removal operations onboard the PRIDE of the Cumberland. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)
|10.21.2020
Date Posted: 10.23.2020
Category: Video Productions
|Location:
|SOMERSET, KY, US
