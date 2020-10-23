Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the Regional Training Site-Maintenance Wheeled-Vehicle Recovery Operations Course work together during training Oct. 23, 2020, at the installation Vehicle Recovery Site on North Post. The 17-day course covers operation and maintenance of recovery vehicles and use of standard procedures to rig and recover wheeled vehicles. Related training tasks include oxygen and acetylene gas welding; boom and hoist operations; winch operations; and recovery of mired, overturned, and disabled vehicles. RTS-Maintenance holds several sessions of the Wheeled-Vehicle Operations Course each year and trains Soldiers from both active- and reserve-component forces. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|10.23.2020
|10.23.2020 16:01
|B-Roll
|770623
|201023-A-OK556-834
|DOD_108033859
|00:00:53
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|8
|0
|0
|0
This work, Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance Wheeled Vehicle Recovery Operations Course training: Vehicle movement, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
