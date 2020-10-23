Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blackfoot Company

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Shane Beaubien 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, test and modify standard operating procedures at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 8, 2020. The purpose of this training was to re-enforce effective unit SOP while also further implementing use of unmanned systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 19:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770620
    VIRIN: 201008-M-KC297-1001
    Filename: DOD_108033804
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blackfoot Company, by LCpl Shane Beaubien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    UAS

    M240B Machine gun

    Drone

    RQ-11B Raven

    RQ-20 Puma

    LAV-25 armament/reconnaissance vehicle

    TAGS

    3rd LAR
    USMC
    MCAGCC
    Unmanned aerial surveillance
    Marine Corps
    Twentynine Palms
    modernization
    Unit Training
    Light Armored Reconnaissance
    MAGTFTC
    standard operating procedures

