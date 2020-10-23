Blackfoot Company

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, test and modify standard operating procedures at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 8, 2020. The purpose of this training was to re-enforce effective unit SOP while also further implementing use of unmanned systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien)