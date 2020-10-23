U.S. Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, test and modify standard operating procedures at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 8, 2020. The purpose of this training was to re-enforce effective unit SOP while also further implementing use of unmanned systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 19:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770620
|VIRIN:
|201008-M-KC297-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108033804
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Blackfoot Company, by LCpl Shane Beaubien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT