B-roll package of Airmen from the 2nd Maintenance Group and 2nd Security Forces Squadron preparing for an exercise. Exercises like Global Thunder involve extensive planning and coordination to provide unique training opportunities for assigned units and forces.
|10.21.2020
|10.23.2020 14:46
This work, 2 MXG/SFS Global Thunder 21, by SrA Bria Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
