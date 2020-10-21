Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2 MXG/SFS Global Thunder 21

    UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Bria Hughes 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll package of Airmen from the 2nd Maintenance Group and 2nd Security Forces Squadron preparing for an exercise. Exercises like Global Thunder involve extensive planning and coordination to provide unique training opportunities for assigned units and forces.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770614
    VIRIN: 201021-F-EK676-464
    Filename: DOD_108033601
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2 MXG/SFS Global Thunder 21, by SrA Bria Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USSTRATCOM
    Barksdale AFB
    MXS
    AMXS
    MXG
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    Global Thunder
    GT21

