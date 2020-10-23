Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    102 IW Human Resource Advisor-- Episode 3: Difficult Conversations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Timothy Sandland and Master Sgt. Kerri Spero

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The 102 IW HRA, Senior Master Sgt. Luciana Hayner hosts a roundtable conversation with Colonel Melinda Sutton, wing Flight Surgeon; Major Erik Anker, 102 IW Director of Equal Opportunity; and Chief Master Sgt. Wing Ng, former HRA for the 102nd Intelligence Wing. In this episode, the panel discusses having difficult conversations about racial privilege.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 14:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 770613
    VIRIN: 201023-F-WQ490-776
    Filename: DOD_108033595
    Length: 00:54:58
    Location: CAPE COD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102 IW Human Resource Advisor-- Episode 3: Difficult Conversations, by Timothy Sandland and MSgt Kerri Spero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Diversity Events and Recognition

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Diversity
    National Guard
    102IW
    HRA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT