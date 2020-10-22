52nd CBCS sets up FOB during Agile Flag 21-1

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 52nd Combat Communications Squadron set up a forward operating base during Agile Flag 21-1 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, October 22, 2020. The 52nd CBCS was responsible for setting up a FOB and establishing communications infrastructure in support of Agile Flag 21-1. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edward Coddington)
