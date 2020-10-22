Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd CBCS sets up FOB during Agile Flag 21-1

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Edward Coddington 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 52nd Combat Communications Squadron set up a forward operating base during Agile Flag 21-1 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, October 22, 2020. The 52nd CBCS was responsible for setting up a FOB and establishing communications infrastructure in support of Agile Flag 21-1. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edward Coddington)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 14:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770611
    VIRIN: 201022-F-TK526-1001
    Filename: DOD_108033563
    Length: 00:06:30
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd CBCS sets up FOB during Agile Flag 21-1, by SrA Edward Coddington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Communications
    Air Combat Command
    Hurlburt Field
    Forward Operating Base
    FOB
    COMBAT COMM
    ACC
    COMM
    Exercise
    Training
    52nd Combat Communications Squadron
    5th Combat Communications Group
    ReadyAF
    AGILEFLAG21
    Agile Flag

