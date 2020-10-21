Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSNG Trains on New COVID-19 Test

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Spc. Jovi Prevot and Spc. Christopher Shannon

    Joint Force Headquarters, Mississippi National Guard

    Members of the Mississippi National Guard receive training on COVID-19 test administration during a combat life saver course at Camp Shelby Joint Force Training Center near Hattiesburg, Miss., October 23, 2020. The Mississippi National Guard is working with the Mississippi Department of Health facilitating multiple mobile testing sites throughout the state, including the incorporation of RAPID testing. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Christopher Shannon II and Spc. Jovi Prevot)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 13:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770604
    VIRIN: 201021-A-QC528-476
    Filename: DOD_108033429
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSNG Trains on New COVID-19 Test, by SPC Jovi Prevot and SPC Christopher Shannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

