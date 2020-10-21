MSNG Trains on New COVID-19 Test

Members of the Mississippi National Guard receive training on COVID-19 test administration during a combat life saver course at Camp Shelby Joint Force Training Center near Hattiesburg, Miss., October 23, 2020. The Mississippi National Guard is working with the Mississippi Department of Health facilitating multiple mobile testing sites throughout the state, including the incorporation of RAPID testing. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Christopher Shannon II and Spc. Jovi Prevot)
|10.21.2020
|10.23.2020 13:34
|Package
|770604
|201021-A-QC528-476
|DOD_108033429
|00:01:39
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
|0
|0
|0
|0
