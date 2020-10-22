U.S. Army Spc. Carlos Gracia, 860th Military Police Company and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ronnie Lazar, 162nd Maintenance Squadron, load and unloads food from a delivery truck at Summit View Elementary School, Tucson, Ariz. to be distributed to area residents Oct. 22, 2020. The Arizona National Guard is continuing to support COVID-19 testing statewide. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 12:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770599
|VIRIN:
|201022-A-UN281-049
|PIN:
|4
|Filename:
|DOD_108033330
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard delivers food to Summit View Elementary School, Tucson, Ariz. for local residents to pick up., by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT