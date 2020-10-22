Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Arizona National Guard delivers food to Summit View Elementary School, Tucson, Ariz. for local residents to pick up.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Carlos Gracia, 860th Military Police Company and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ronnie Lazar, 162nd Maintenance Squadron, load and unloads food from a delivery truck at Summit View Elementary School, Tucson, Ariz. to be distributed to area residents Oct. 22, 2020. The Arizona National Guard is continuing to support COVID-19 testing statewide. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 12:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770599
    VIRIN: 201022-A-UN281-049
    PIN: 4
    Filename: DOD_108033330
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard delivers food to Summit View Elementary School, Tucson, Ariz. for local residents to pick up., by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Food bank
    AZNG
    Covid-19
    AZcovid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT