    Ambassador Kelley Currie delivers remarks at the virtual launch of the Call to Action on Women’s Economic Empowerment, from the Department of State

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State       

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 12:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 770596
    Filename: DOD_108033323
    Length: 01:02:37
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Department of State
    Kelley Currie
    Women’s Economic Empowerment

