    158th FW F-35 Night Flying B-Roll

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis and Julie Shea

    158th Fighter Wing

    158th FW F-35A Lightning II b-roll footage.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 14:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770589
    VIRIN: 200922-F-FV499-677
    Filename: DOD_108033257
    Length: 00:06:08
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 158th FW F-35 Night Flying B-Roll, by SMSgt Michael Davis and Julie Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35A Lightning II

    158th Fighter Wing
    f35
    green mountain boys
    Vermont Air National Guard
    VTANG
    night flying
    f35vermont

