158th FW F-35A Lightning II b-roll footage.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 14:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770589
|VIRIN:
|200922-F-FV499-677
|Filename:
|DOD_108033257
|Length:
|00:06:08
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 158th FW F-35 Night Flying B-Roll, by SMSgt Michael Davis and Julie Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT