In this PSA about Bicycle Safety "Dr. Love" Al Jones explains some of the more dangerous sides to bicycling. Love goes over a few basics of bicycle safety that we may not think about before heading out. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 11:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|770585
|VIRIN:
|200901-F-YE683-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108033237
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bicycle Safety, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
