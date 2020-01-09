Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bicycle Safety

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Jessie Perkins 

    Air Force Safety Center/Public Affairs

    In this PSA about Bicycle Safety "Dr. Love" Al Jones explains some of the more dangerous sides to bicycling. Love goes over a few basics of bicycle safety that we may not think about before heading out. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 11:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 770585
    VIRIN: 200901-F-YE683-1000
    Filename: DOD_108033237
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bicycle Safety, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    safety
    bicycles. AFSEC

