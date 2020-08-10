This training video provides an overview of Service member rights and responsibilities under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA), and highlights Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) resources. In addition, it features an introduction by the Tennessee ESGR State Committee leaders.
The video was developed and produced by SSgt. Treven Cannon of the Air National Guard I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, in collaboration with the Tennessee ESGR Committee.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 10:56
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|770584
|VIRIN:
|201008-D-DO485-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108033221
|Length:
|00:13:07
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tennessee ESGR USERRA Training Brief, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT