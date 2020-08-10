Tennessee ESGR USERRA Training Brief

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This training video provides an overview of Service member rights and responsibilities under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA), and highlights Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) resources. In addition, it features an introduction by the Tennessee ESGR State Committee leaders.



The video was developed and produced by SSgt. Treven Cannon of the Air National Guard I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, in collaboration with the Tennessee ESGR Committee.