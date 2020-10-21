Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland National Disability Awareness Month PSA

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Kirtland recognizes National Disability Awareness Month and is supported by 377 ABW leadership and the Wounded Warrior Program
    Interviews are with the Installation Vice Commander, Colonel Ryan Nye and Wounded Warrior Ambassador, MSgt Patrick Mackie.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 12:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770575
    VIRIN: 201021-F-VU550-0001
    Filename: DOD_108033184
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Kirtland National Disability Awareness Month PSA, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    wounded warrior
    Kirtland AFB
    National Disability Awareness Month
    NDAM

