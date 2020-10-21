Kirtland recognizes National Disability Awareness Month and is supported by 377 ABW leadership and the Wounded Warrior Program
Interviews are with the Installation Vice Commander, Colonel Ryan Nye and Wounded Warrior Ambassador, MSgt Patrick Mackie.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 12:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770575
|VIRIN:
|201021-F-VU550-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108033184
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kirtland National Disability Awareness Month PSA, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT