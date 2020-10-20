Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future of Connected Devices

    UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Department of the Navy Chief Information Officer (DON CIO)

    Rear Adm. John Watkins, Deputy Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, discusses the "Future of Connected Devices" and cybersecurity threats they may pose to the Department of the Navy IT environment — a timely topic for Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

    Video production by the Defense Media Activity

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 10:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770573
    VIRIN: 201020-N-XU691-0001
    Filename: DOD_108033174
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    cybersecurity
    Fleet Cyber Command
    National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
    Rear Adm. John Watkins

