Secretary Pompeo meets with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, at the Department of State.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 10:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770571
|Filename:
|DOD_108033150
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Secretary Pompeo meets with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, at the Department of State, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT