    Secretary Pompeo meets with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, at the Department of State

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    U.S. Department of Labor

    Secretary Pompeo meets with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, at the Department of State.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 10:11
    Mike Pompeo
    Jeyhun Bayramov

