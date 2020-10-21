Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17 MDG In-Place Patient Decon Tent Setup Hyperlapse

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman and Senior Airman Deven Schultz

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Hyperlapse video of the 17th Medical Group in-place patient decontamination team conducting training on setting up their new tent. The tent construction is an essential part of their preparation for a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise scenario.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770568
    VIRIN: 201021-F-ED401-770
    Filename: DOD_108033138
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    readiness
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    Ross Clinic
    17th Medical Group
    17 MDG

