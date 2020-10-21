17 MDG In-Place Patient Decon Tent Setup Hyperlapse

Hyperlapse video of the 17th Medical Group in-place patient decontamination team conducting training on setting up their new tent. The tent construction is an essential part of their preparation for a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise scenario.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 09:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770568
|VIRIN:
|201021-F-ED401-770
|Filename:
|DOD_108033138
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT