    101st CAB Pachyderms train in the Alps

    GERMANY

    10.21.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army aviators from B Company, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct high altitude training on CH-47F Chinook helicopters in the German Alps, October 21, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 10:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770565
    VIRIN: 201023-Z-PJ019-1000
    Filename: DOD_108033091
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st CAB Pachyderms train in the Alps, by SSG Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CH-47 Chinook

    TAGS

    Chinook
    CH47
    Rotary Wing
    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    Helicopter
    Air Assault
    Airborne
    Aviation
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    Screaming Eagles
    Wings of Destiny
    Pachyderms

