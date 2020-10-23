31st FW participates in NATO eAP

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770564" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Approximately 140 personnel and six F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 555th FS deployed in support of the NATO eAP in Bulgaria, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 23, 2020, along with various units from Aviano Air Base, Italy.



NATO eAP is a specific assurance measure to demonstrate NATO’s solidarity, collective resolve and its ability to adapt and scale its defensive missions and deterrence posture in response to the evolving security situation.