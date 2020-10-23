Approximately 140 personnel and six F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 555th FS deployed in support of the NATO eAP in Bulgaria, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 23, 2020, along with various units from Aviano Air Base, Italy.
NATO eAP is a specific assurance measure to demonstrate NATO’s solidarity, collective resolve and its ability to adapt and scale its defensive missions and deterrence posture in response to the evolving security situation.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 09:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770564
|VIRIN:
|201023-F-QJ394-521
|Filename:
|DOD_108033056
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|BG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 31st FW participates in NATO eAP, by SrA Caleb House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
