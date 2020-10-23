Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On The Frontlines Against COVID: Oral Maxillofacial Surgeon

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    10.23.2020

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Col. Tom Goksel is an oral maxillofacial surgeon and the commander for Dental Health Activity Rheinland Pfalz. He speaks about how COVID has changed dentistry.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 07:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770547
    VIRIN: 201023-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_108032955
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On The Frontlines Against COVID: Oral Maxillofacial Surgeon, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

