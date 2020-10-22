Exercise Operation Varsity 20-04 is a reoccurring exercise is designed to evaluate and measure the response of 86th Airlift Wing Airmen during various simulated attack scenarios. Ramstein Air Base, Germany Airmen participated in several contingency scenarios, Oct. 13 – 23, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 07:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770543
|VIRIN:
|201022-F-HB697-887
|Filename:
|DOD_108032901
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Varsity 20-04 B-Roll Day 4, by SSgt Nesha Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT