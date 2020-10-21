Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Varsity 20-04 B-Roll Day 3

    RP, GERMANY

    10.21.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nesha Stanton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Exercise Operation Varsity 20-04 is a reoccurring exercise is designed to evaluate and measure the response of 86th Airlift Wing Airmen during various simulated attack scenarios. Ramstein Air Base, Germany Airmen participated in several contingency scenarios, Oct. 13 – 23, 2020.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 07:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770541
    VIRIN: 201021-F-HB697-082
    Filename: DOD_108032871
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: RP, DE
