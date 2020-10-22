Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Press conference by NATO Secretary General following the meeting of the NAC at the level of NATO Defence Ministers (opening remarks)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    10.22.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    Press conference by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg following the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of NATO Defence Ministers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 04:13
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 770520
    VIRIN: 201022-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108032731
    Length: 00:05:22
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT