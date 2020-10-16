Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Domestic Violence Awareness Narrative PSA

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    10.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jesiah Dixon and Sgt. Cornelius McLean

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Denver Beaulieu-Hains, USAG Yongsan-Casey, Director of Public Affairs recalls a story of domestic violence from her past. She explains how attentive leadership allowed her and her children to remove themselves from a difficult situation and get the necessary help.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 23:18
