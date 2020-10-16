Denver Beaulieu-Hains, USAG Yongsan-Casey, Director of Public Affairs recalls a story of domestic violence from her past. She explains how attentive leadership allowed her and her children to remove themselves from a difficult situation and get the necessary help.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 23:18
|Category:
|Video ID:
|770511
|VIRIN:
|201016-A-IU966-444
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108032580
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Domestic Violence Awareness Narrative PSA, by SGT Jesiah Dixon and SGT Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
