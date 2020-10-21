Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard delivers dewatering pump to sinking fishing vessel

    AK, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew delivers a dewatering pump to a vessel in distress six miles south of Icy Bay, Alaska, Oct. 22, 2020. The fishing vessel crew members reported taking on water and the Jayhawk aircrew delivered a dewatering pump to the vessel to assist with flooding while crews awaited further Coast Guard assistance. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Sitka.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 20:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770505
    VIRIN: 201022-G-G0217-1001
    Filename: DOD_108032447
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: AK, US
    search and rescue
    alaska
    mh-60 jayhawk
    coast guard
    dewatering pump

