Coast Guard delivers dewatering pump to sinking fishing vessel

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew delivers a dewatering pump to a vessel in distress six miles south of Icy Bay, Alaska, Oct. 22, 2020. The fishing vessel crew members reported taking on water and the Jayhawk aircrew delivered a dewatering pump to the vessel to assist with flooding while crews awaited further Coast Guard assistance. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Sitka.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 20:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770505
|VIRIN:
|201022-G-G0217-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108032447
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|AK, US
