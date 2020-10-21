Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps mechanics prep Hornets for take-off during RF-A 21-1

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps aircraft mechanics assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232 perform maintenance on F/A-18 Hornets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 21, 2020. The VMFA-232, also known as the “Red Devils”, is based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 18:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770490
    VIRIN: 201021-F-XX992-3001
    Filename: DOD_108032267
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps mechanics prep Hornets for take-off during RF-A 21-1, by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    VMFA-232
    F/A-18 Hornets
    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-1

