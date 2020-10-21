Marine Corps mechanics prep Hornets for take-off during RF-A 21-1

U.S. Marine Corps aircraft mechanics assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232 perform maintenance on F/A-18 Hornets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 21, 2020. The VMFA-232, also known as the “Red Devils”, is based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|10.21.2020
|10.22.2020 18:03
|B-Roll
|770490
|201021-F-XX992-3001
|DOD_108032267
|00:01:13
|EIELSON AFB, AK, US
|3
|0
|0
|0
