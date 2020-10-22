NRC Meets with Coppin State University President

201022-N-VS214-1001 BALTIMORE, Md. (October 22, 2020) Lt. Cdr. Dominique Jackson and Lt. Cdr. Tramayne Jenkins of Navy Recruiting Command’s Diversity and Outreach department meet with the President of Coppin State University, Dr. Anthony Jenkins, to build a relationship with the school as part of the Navy’s mission to increase the diversity among its ranks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary S. Eshleman)
