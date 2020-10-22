NRC Meets with Coppin State University President

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770483" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

201022-N-VS214-1001 BALTIMORE, Md. (October 22, 2020) Lt. Cdr. Dominique Jackson and Lt. Cdr. Tramayne Jenkins of Navy Recruiting Command’s Diversity and Outreach department meet with the President of Coppin State University, Dr. Anthony Jenkins, to build a relationship with the school as part of the Navy’s mission to increase the diversity among its ranks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary S. Eshleman)