    Rocket Minute, Ep 7 - 61st CELS building COVID barriers

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Walter Talens 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    The 61st Civil Engineering & Logistics Squadron (CELS) takes a minute from their busy schedule to explain what they do around the base, how they are fighting COVIC-19, and what they're doing in preparation for the return of the work force in the new normal operations.

    Featuring:
    Shannon LaRue
    Primary Operations Manager, 61st CELS

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 18:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770482
    VIRIN: 200901-X-GT718-1001
    Filename: DOD_108032185
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US 
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
